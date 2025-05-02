EMU Forensics Team Ranks Third Nationally at Forensics Tournament

By Melissa Thrasher

Eastern Michigan University’s (EMU) Forensics team capped off a successful season with a third-place finish at the National Forensics Association National Tournament, held April 17–21, 2025, in Detroit. The team competed against 53 colleges and universities from 23 states, reaffirming its national reputation for excellence in competitive speaking and performance. The team’s performance surpassed that of other institutions, including the University of California, Berkeley, Rice University, the University of Minnesota, and George Mason University.

The team brought 19 students to the national stage, participating in more than 80 performances across a variety of categories. Of those performances, 54 advanced to elimination rounds, with every student competing in extemporaneous and persuasive speaking advancing past the initial stage — a testament to the depth and quality of the program.

This achievement follows the recent fifth-place finish in the American Forensics Association Competition. The competition occurred April 5 – 9, and Eastern competed against 57 schools from 26 states. EMU beat teams from Harvard, Cornell, University of Wisconsin–Madison, and Rutgers, among others.

“This year, the team was led by six seniors who put in hours practicing and helping their teammates,” said Bill Heinze, director of Forensics, School of Communication, Media and Theatre Arts. “I believe the team’s most recent success can be attributed to the support of staff and alumni. Lee Schwab, who teaches the acting events, was the reason we were able to have three students compete in the same national final for the first time in decades. Along with their work, more than 30 alumni returned to help students, send letters of encouragement, or make donations to the team.”