EMU Honors Crochet and Knitting Club Ties the Community Together

Milan’s Plum Tree Yarn Shop helps supply the yarn and distribute the artistic results

By Brooke Whittaker

In fall 2022, Presidential Scholar and psychology major Jesse John revived the dormant EMU Honors Crochet and Knitting Club. The club’s mission was to provide a space for students to relax, develop fiber arts skills, and contribute to the community by donating their creations.

The club’s 18 members completed 177 community service hours during the 2023-2024 academic year while creating 26 hats, 16 blanket squares, and 2 baby blankets. The items were donated to two different charities: Knit Michigan and Warm Up America. Knit Michigan sends comfort care items to cancer centers and hospitals throughout Michigan, while Warm Up America distributes clothing, winter warmth items, and comfort items to those in need.

Plum Tree Yarn Shop, located in Milan, donated the majority of the yarn used by the group. The shop collects yarn donations from members of the community and assists the club in distributing the items it produces. The club also receives donations from friends, family, and members.

“Many of the club’s more experienced members help new members learn how to crochet or knit,” replied John. “The club has become a tight-knit community and a way for students to relieve stress and learn something new.”

The club includes all levels of expertise, as new members are not required to have previous experience with crocheting or knitting. Sophomore Kayla Meyer joined the club specifically to learn how to crochet.

“The honors crochet and knitting club is welcoming and inclusive, as you don’t have to be an Honors student to join,” stated Meyer. “My grandma tried to teach me, but I’m left-handed and she couldn’t flip how I needed to hold the needle and yarn in her head, so when I found out about the club through a friend and coworker, I joined.”

The club allows individuals to gain community service hours as they create. Sophomore Isabella Moses has earned 27.5 community service hours for club participation.

“I love the relaxing atmosphere and that you can work on items to donate and do personal projects as well,” mentioned Moses.

To learn more about the Crochet and Knitting Club visit https://www.emich.edu/honors/student-life/involvement.php.