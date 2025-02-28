EMU Hosts Neurodiversity Conference

The E3 Conference 2025: Embrace, Educate, Empower – Bridging Neurodiversity for Professionals, Families, and Students.

When: April 11th, 2025 @ 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Eastern Michigan University Student Center

The E3 Conference aims to start conversations about the experiences of neurodiverse individuals in different community settings and to give people the tools to advocate for themselves or someone they love. Professionals such as teachers, social workers, therapists, law enforcement officers, researchers, government workers, advocates, and people involved in arts and recreation will lead various sessions. Attendees will learn about resources and advocacy and can come away with concrete tools and will collectively discuss ways to empower neurodivergent individuals in areas like work, education, and cultural or political life. This conference will center the voices of the neurodiverse community and strives to be a welcoming environment for all.

This will be a free event for parents and students.

For attendees traveling from out of town, we are offering hotel accommodations. To access discounted group rates, attendees can do one of the following:

1. Make a phone call to the hotel directly at (734) 761-7800 and reference The E3 Conference.

2. Use the following booking link: https://reservations.travelclick.com/113707?groupID=4638523

For more details and to register, please visit the conference website: The E3 Conference