EMU Launches Accelerated Degree Program to Meet Demand for English Teachers

By Melissa Thrasher

Students interested in teaching English regionally and internationally can now fast-track their academic journey through a new accelerated Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) program. Eastern’s Board of Regents approved the new educational program during its June 26 meeting.

The combined Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in TESOL is a five-year program designed for students who aim to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees while gaining the advanced expertise required in today’s diverse TESOL environments.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for adult basic and secondary education and English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers continues to grow, with approximately 4,100 openings projected each year over the next decade. The need to replace retiring educators and meet the growing global demand for English instruction is driving this trend.

Students will spend their first three years engaged in undergraduate studies and their final two completing the graduate program. The curriculum requires an internship, teaching practicum and other field experiences. Upon successful completion, students will have a substantial hands-on learning experience in TESOL.

Beyond classroom instruction, the program emphasizes hands-on engagement with local, regional, and global communities. Students are encouraged to participate in international internships, and EMU’s long-standing partnerships with global universities further enrich the academic experience.

Students also receive support through academic advising, professional mentoring, and opportunities to present at conferences such as the Undergraduate Symposium, the Graduate Research Conference, the Michigan TESOL Conference, and the international TESOL Convention, as well as co-publications.