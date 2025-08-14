EMU Professor Creates AI Gunshot Detection Device to Improve School Safety

Tested with Dearborn Police, the patent-pending system offers real-time alerts for faster emergency response

Community News

A faculty member at Eastern Michigan University has developed a patent-pending gunshot detection device that could help save lives in schools and other public spaces.

Tareq Khan, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at EMU, created the Deep Learning-Based Gunshot Detection IoT System. This compact device utilizes artificial intelligence to identify gunfire in real-time and alert police with precise GPS coordinates.

About the size of a laptop charger, the device plugs into any standard outlet or can be hardwired into a building’s electrical system. It uses deep learning to distinguish gunshots from other loud sounds, including thunder, balloons popping, or movie audio.

“During an active shooter situation, every second matters,” Khan said. “This device can give law enforcement an immediate and accurate location, which could help save lives.”

The system was tested in collaboration with the City of Dearborn Police Department, where it detected 100 percent of gunfire during live-fire testing involving multiple firearms.

“This system holds great promise for any school, workplace, or public space looking to enhance safety,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, an EMU alumnus. “Time equates to lives saved, and anything that helps officers locate the source of gunfire quickly is invaluable.”

The system is intended for indoor use and has already drawn interest from public schools in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Dearborn.

The gunshot detector is designed to complement existing safety measures, including video-based AI systems like ZeroEyes, which is already installed on EMU’s campus.

“There’s no way to hide sound,” Khan added. “When a gun is fired, the sound waves travel in every direction. That makes this type of system especially effective.”

EMU has filed a provisional U.S. patent, and Khan hopes to launch a startup to begin production.

Photo by urfinguss