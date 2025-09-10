EMU Student Launches App to Fight STI Stigma and Support Safer Sex

By Britany Mobley, EMU

Image courtesy of EMU

As sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates climb nationwide, an Eastern Michigan University student is tackling the issue with KISS, a new mobile app that reduces stigma, improves communication, and promotes safer sex. Created by Max Morefield, a master’s student in EMU’s entrepreneurship program, the app lets users privately manage their sexual health and anonymously alert past or present partners of potential exposure. KISS is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“We have tools for everything else in our lives, banking, fitness, even mental health,” Morefield said. “Sexual health deserves the same innovation.”

The concept for KISS was sparked by Morefield’s own experience navigating STI disclosure and observing how COVID-19 contact tracing apps alerted individuals of potential exposure. He recognized a significant gap in digital tools for sexual wellness, one that KISS aims to fill.

KISS allows users to scan a QR code with their partner during an encounter, creating a private link between them. If a user later tests positive for an STI, the app can instantly and anonymously notify those past partners, no phone numbers or identifying data required. The app also features medication reminders, a calendar for tracking health history, and a growing library of sexual wellness content covering topics such as consent, gender identity, and more than two dozen STIs.

To promote participation and transparency, KISS sends reminders to log encounters and test results, provide safe sex prompts to use protection, and disclose with partners. It provides educational content that emphasizes the importance of disclosure and transparency. The platform collects no personal information, aligning with research that shows anonymity increases users’ willingness to share sensitive health information.

“We want to make it easy for people to do the right thing,” Morefield said. “By removing the fear and judgment, we’re building a healthier, more accountable community.”

Since launching earlier this year, KISS has reached more than 300 users across iOS and Android, with steady weekly growth. The app is currently undergoing updates, including verified STI test integrations, HIPAA-compliant backend upgrades, a redesigned interface, and an added “Doctor’s Advice” feature for medical insights. A future version will include a sexual health marketplace and potential data partnerships with public health organizations.

Morefield credits EMU’s Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship program and his MBA coursework with helping shape the app’s vision and long-term growth strategy.

“EMU gave me the structure to turn a concept into a real product that can impact lives,” he said. “The mentorship and hands-on curriculum were instrumental.”