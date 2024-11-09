EMU Women’s Resource Center Tackles Student Anxiety with Mental Health Awareness Event

Brittany Mobley

According to the American College Health Association, 67% of college women report feelings of overwhelming anxiety. In response, Eastern Michigan University’s Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Mental Health Awareness Event at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2024, in the Student Center, room 310 AB, in Ypsilanti. This event aims to equip students, particularly women, with the necessary resources to manage stress effectively, engage in trauma-informed self-care, and prioritize their mental well-being.

“This event is about giving students the tools to prioritize their mental health,” said Chelcey Daniels, graduate assistant at the Women’s Resource Center. “We want students to understand that caring for their mental well-being is just as crucial as their academic success. By fostering a culture of self-care and awareness, we can help empower students to take proactive steps toward their mental health.”

The event will feature a variety of activities and expert-led discussions designed to support students in navigating the pressures of college life during the following times:

12:30 p.m. – Tinker, the campus therapy dog, will offer emotional support and relaxation, helping to create a comforting atmosphere for attendees.

1:30 p.m. –Dr. Claudia Droßel, associate professor and interim clinic director for EMU Community Behavioral Health Clinic, will discuss what lifestyle factors contribute to mental health and the purpose of the Community Behavioral Health Clinic.

2:15 p.m. – Dr. Audrey Scaer, an EMU CAPS therapist, will discuss the importance of self-evaluation and self-care practices. Her talk will highlight practical strategies for mental wellness and outline available mental health resources for students seeking additional support.

3 p.m. –Shannon Myers, EMU yoga instructor, will guide participants through a yoga demonstration, emphasizing the role of physical activity and mindfulness in reducing stress and enhancing mental clarity.

The Mental Health Awareness Event is free and open to the EMU community. It creates a safe and welcoming environment for students to explore stress management and self-care strategies. Attendees will connect with peers, share experiences, and leave with practical tools for improving their mental health.

For more information about the event, visit the Women’s Resource Center webpage.