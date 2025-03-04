Encore Actors Shine in Sense & Sensibility

There is a lot to like in The Encore Musical Theatre Company’s production of the musical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sense & Sensibility, running now through Mar. 16th at the Encore Theatre in Dexter. It is the actors, tech crew and orchestra that shine in this production.

The magic of this show is led by Chelsea Packard and Jessica Grové, playing the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne. Their angelic voices tell the story of the sisters’ struggles following the death of their father and having to rely upon others to provide for their care. The search for love and meaning in their lives become main themes of Sense & Sensibility.

Matt Bogart as Colonel Brandon and Chad Marge as Willoughby, are the young men who are in and out of the lives of the Dashwood sisters. Bogart shows his vocal range when singing Lydia, a tribute to a lost love and then the funny Wrong Side of Five and Thirty. Marge brings a shy, awkward Willoughby who gets tongue-tied every time he is around Marianne.

Under Bogart’s artistic direction, Sense & Sensibility flows smoothly. The set designed by Sarah Tanner reflects the 1792 – 1797 time period perfectly. It is simple, but elegant. The Marilee Dechart costumes are stunning.

Despite everything that works in this production, there is one question that needs to be asked. Namely, should the Jane Austen novel, first published in 1811, have ever been adapted into a musical? This is a question that will ultimately be answered by the audience.

The director, cast, orchestra and crew did everything right. The Paul Gordon script is uneven. There are funny moments. There are poignant moments. But there are too many moments when the audience must wait for the dialogue to end, so the singing can begin.

And there is no dancing in this musical. Perhaps that is because of the way this show was put together, or perhaps because of the late 1700’s time period, but big ensemble dances just wouldn’t work, even though there are parties.

Every time Packard or Grové sang, all was right with the world. These actresses carried this production on their shoulders. And they carried it superbly. The supporting cast wasn’t an afterthought, they were also strong. Bogart and Marge, along with Marlene Inman, Adam Woolsey, Sanchi Pandey, Mitchell J. Hardy and Rachel Meloche provided a balanced presence throughout the production.

There is a lot to like and admire about Encore’s production of Sense & Sensibility – The Musical. Encore has staged a brilliant production of a musical that has some minor flaws. It was clear that the talent of The Encore’s cast, orchestra and crew delivered an evening of entertainment. If you enjoy beautiful singing, you can’t go wrong giving Encore’s Sense & Sensibility – The Musical a chance.