December 12, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Encore Presents ‘A Merry Little Christmas’

STN Staff

Dexter

Encore Presents ‘A Merry Little Christmas’

The Encore invites audiences to celebrate the season with A Merry Little Christmas, a starring Encore performers Chris Joseph, Gayle E. Martin, and Ash Moran. Performances take place on The Lobby Stage for two nights only: Dec. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., following the 2 p.m. matinees of Frozen.

Encore audiences know Chris Joseph from nearly every tribute concert The Encore has produced, along with standout performances in Smokey Joe’s Café and Ain’t Misbehavin’. Gayle E. Martin recently charmed audiences as Doc in West Side Story and as the beloved Milky White in Into the Woods. Ash Moran returns after memorable turns as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and Cinderella in Into the Woods, and can currently be seen bringing Olaf to life in this season’s Frozen. The evening will be accompanied by Jon Ophoff at the piano.

This cabaret promises close harmonies, holiday classics, and a cozy atmosphere.

Tickets are limited due and early booking is encouraged. All seats are $40.

Christmas, Encore, Encore Musical Theatre

Latest articles

Encore Presents ‘A Merry Little Christmas’

STN Staff

Dexter Council Amends Fire Authority Funding Agreement

Matt Rosentreter

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com