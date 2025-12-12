Encore Presents ‘A Merry Little Christmas’

The Encore invites audiences to celebrate the season with A Merry Little Christmas, a starring Encore performers Chris Joseph, Gayle E. Martin, and Ash Moran. Performances take place on The Lobby Stage for two nights only: Dec. 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., following the 2 p.m. matinees of Frozen.

Encore audiences know Chris Joseph from nearly every tribute concert The Encore has produced, along with standout performances in Smokey Joe’s Café and Ain’t Misbehavin’. Gayle E. Martin recently charmed audiences as Doc in West Side Story and as the beloved Milky White in Into the Woods. Ash Moran returns after memorable turns as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors and Cinderella in Into the Woods, and can currently be seen bringing Olaf to life in this season’s Frozen. The evening will be accompanied by Jon Ophoff at the piano.

This cabaret promises close harmonies, holiday classics, and a cozy atmosphere.

Tickets are limited due and early booking is encouraged. All seats are $40.