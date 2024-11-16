Encore Theatre’s “Thoroughly Friendly Day” Brings Beloved Musical Annie to Audiences with Special Needs

Community News

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is proud to announce A Thoroughly Friendly Day at The Encore, a special sensory-friendly performance of the Tony Award-winning musical Annie. Taking place on December 12th at 3:00 pm, this inclusive performance is crafted for attendees with sensory sensitivities, neurodivergent conditions, dementia, and other special needs. Tickets are priced at $20 and include light snacks, keepsakes, and a full live theatre show. For those with dementia or Alzheimer’s, tickets are available at no cost through a partnership with the Bruce H. and Rosalie N. Rosen Family Foundation and the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter.

On stage in the intimate Encore Theatre in Dexter, MI, this unique production allows audience members to experience Annie in a comfortable, supportive environment. The theatre will offer softer lighting, moderated sound levels, open doors, and opportunities for movement throughout the performance. As a special treat, “Sandy” the dog will be played by Georgie, a professional canine actor just off a two-year national tour of Annie.

ANNIE Reh Ellen Gruber and Georgie

Supported by the Dexter Community Fund and the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, this event is made possible by generous donations and sponsorships from organizations and individuals passionate about inclusivity. Cheryl Willoughby, The Encore’s Director of Development and Group Services, has been instrumental in organizing A Thoroughly Friendly Day, securing partnerships and funding to ensure this performance is accessible and memorable for all attendees. “The community’s enthusiasm for this show has been absolutely amazing,” Willoughby shares. “We’ve experienced incredible collaboration from local organizations, and it’s been inspiring to witness everyone coming together to make this day possible.”

The Encore is also working closely with the Alzheimer’s Association, Dementia Friendly Saline, the St. Louis Center for Cognitive Health in Chelsea, and the Disability Network of Ann Arbor.

Artistic Director, Dan Cooney, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to bring Annie to a new audience in such a thoughtful way. It’s a timeless musical that everyone can enjoy, and we’re honored to make this story accessible to a wider audience.” Cooney adds, “Our cast and crew are excited to share the magic of theatre with all who attend.”

This event promises to be the first of many, as The Encore Musical Theatre Company aims to make A Thoroughly Friendly Day an annual opportunity to welcome diverse audiences for a day of professional theatre in a welcoming and inclusive setting.

Event Details:

When: December 12, 2024, at 3:00 pm (doors open at 2:00 pm)

December 12, 2024, at 3:00 pm (doors open at 2:00 pm) Where: The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI

The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI Tickets: $20, available by calling the Encore Box Office, 734-268-6200

$20, available by calling the Encore Box Office, 734-268-6200 Special Information: Complimentary tickets for those with dementia and their caregivers, courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Bruce H. and Rosalie N. Rosen Family Foundation. To reserve, contact Kayla Jakel at 248-996-1056 or kjakel@alz.org by December 6. Attendees and caregivers will enjoy free on-site parking, assistance with seating, and post-show photo opportunities.



Join The Encore for this joyful, accessible day at the theatre, celebrating inclusivity, community, and the enduring spirit of Annie. For more information or to reserve tickets, contact The Encore’s Box Office at 734-268-6200.