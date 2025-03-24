Encore’s First Annual Gala a Huge Success

Photo: (L-R) David Moan, Matt Bogart, Jessica Boevers Bogart, Matt Mogart, Chelsea Packard, Geoff Packard, Jessica Grové & Dan Cooney. Photo courtesy of The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Have you ever attended an event and left with the impression that you were a part of what you thought was your version of heaven? Well, Thursday evening in Dexter, I did just that.

The Encore Musical Theatre Company held their first gala event, featuring the talents of the “Broadway Couples,” Jessica Boevers Bogart & Matt Bogart, Jessica Grové & Dan Cooney and Chelsea & Geoff Packard. David Moan served as emcee for the night and accompaniment was provided by Jacob Kerzner on piano and Joe Mowatt on percussion.

And the gala was indeed a thin slice of heaven.

As the evening was winding down, The Broadway wives sang “A Quiet Thing” from Flora The Red Menace. Their angelic voices sang in perfect three-part harmony, soaring to the ceiling, leaving the audience enthralled. It was a highlight, among many highlights, of the gala concert.

The gala combined the perfect blend of comedy and music. Emcee David Moan delivered funny punch lines throughout the evening. Moan’s version of “The Newlywed Game” was hilarious, and the Broadway couples provided a peek into their lives when not on a stage. But it was the singing of the Broadway Couples that captured the hearts of their audience.

Cooney sang a tribute to gala sponsor Jan Lyons with “The Way You Look Tonight” to begin the evening. Moan and The Broadway Couples followed with “This Could Be The Start of Something Big.” Jessica Grové, fresh off her role in Sense & Sensibility, sang “Gimme, Gimme” and the Bogarts followed with a beautiful duet of “They Say That Falling In Love” from Annie Get Your Gun.

Chelsea Packard, who played the lead role of Elphaba in the National Tour of Wicked, delivered a stunning version of “The Wizard and I” from Wicked. Grové and Cooney followed with a rollicking “Love is an Open Door.” The Broadway husbands put a funny twist on “Her Face.”

Two rousing songs from Oklahoma and Guys and Dolls were sung by Jessicas Bogart and Grové. Then, the lights dimmed, while the spotlight focused on Ms. Packard, who offered a beautiful version of the Burt Bacharch/Hal David/Dionne Warwick song, “A House Is Not A Home.”

Then, if you closed your eyes and just listened, you could hear Matt Bogart’s voice sound just like Robert Goulet as he sang “If Ever I Could Leave You” from Camelot. The chemistry between Grové and Conney shined as they took you to the Highlands of Scotland singing “Almost Like Being In Love” from Brigadoon. The concert ended with the entire group singing “Seasons Of Love” from Rent. Then, Encore Board Chair Jamie Mistry, along with Cooney and Managing Director Frank Mack led the entire audience in a champaign toast to The Encore.

What the evening made clear was that The Encore Musical Theatre Company, located in Dexter, MI., a town with a population just over 5,000 people, is bringing Broadway quality theatre to town, at a fraction of the cost. Encore is a true gem and provides excellent value for your entertainment dollars.

Upcoming Encore events include: The Elton John Tribute concert on Thursday, 3/27; The Importance of Being Earnest April 24 – May 4th; Joni Mitchell Tribute concert 5/8 – 5/11 and ending with West Side Story from 6/5 – 7/6. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.