Encore’s “Frozen” Soars In a Magical World of Singing and Dancing

The musical Frozen, a story that began with 2013 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios (based loosely on Hans Christian Anderson’s 1844 fairy tale, The Snow Queen) and then adapted to the stage with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and the script by Jennifer Lee, which premiered on Broadway in March 2018. Without the resources of Broadway or a national tour, Encore’s artistic director Dan Cooney has created some Frozen magic of his own.

Frozen is a fantasy. A fantasy about a family that struggles with fear, insecurity and loneliness. At its core Frozen is a love story. But not a traditional love story. In this story it is not the love of a fair prince that saves the day, but rather the love of family.

(L-R) Standing: Emerson Davis, Natalie Dorchak, Cici Hubbard; Front: Arianna Berlongieri, Azalea Wilkes-Krier, Lolly Cooney. Photo by Michele Anliker Photography.

Frozen introduces the characters Elsa and Anna as children. Given the thirty-eight performances of Encore’s run, the show’s director, Cooney cast three sets of actresses to play young Anna and Elsa. They included Natalie Dorchuk (11 y/o 6th grader); & Azalea Wilkes-Krier (10 y/o 5th grader); Emerson Davis (10 y/o 5th grade); & Arianna Berlongieri (11 y/o 5th grade); and Cici Hubbard (11 y/o 6th grader); & Lolly Cooney (9 y/o 4th grader). Each of these talented young thespians brought something different and unique to their performances. They all are lovable when singing and dancing to “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” This reviewer attended the first three performances of Frozen to watch all the young princesses.

Queen Elsa is portrayed by Vanessa Dominguez, a senior at UM’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance (SMTD). Encore veteran Madeline Dick (also a UM SMTD senior) plays Princess Anna. Each brings energy and class to their respective roles. Anna is a fun-loving, innocent girl in search of an answer to her lonely life. Elsa is a complex character, cursed with a power that she cannot control and is afraid of.

Following opening night, Dominguez was asked if she was anything like Elsa? “Elsa is afraid to love. Afraid to get close, so she blocks her feelings,” Dominguez said. “At times, I also have been unable to allow myself to love or get close. I tend to block feelings and keep people at a distance.”

Rear: Madeline Dick (Anna), Front: Vanessa Dominguez (Elsa). Photo by Michele Anliker Photography.

The difference in the two main characters is reflected in the songs they sing. Anna sings “For The First Time In Forever” and “Love Is An Open Door,” hopeful and innocent. She is lonely yet happy. She and Hans (played by Conor Jordan) make the perfect couple, until they aren’t. She has funny lines, like “I’m not the heir. I’m the spare.”

Madeline Dick (Anna) & cast of Frozen. Photo by Michele Anliker Photography.

Elsa sings “Dangerous To Dream,” “Let It Go’ and in Act II “Monster,” all a study in self-doubt and fear. Dominguez brings a vulnerability to the role that is mesmerizing. Her voice is strong and forceful yet fear envelopes every word. Her rendition of “Monster” was gut wrenching. Her songs are the musical version of her line: “Conceal it. Don’t feel it. Don’t let it show.”

Anna and Elsa sing the touching “I Can’t Lose You,” each recognizing how much the other means to them. Yet, Elsa’s ever-present fears prevent Anna from getting what she wants – time with her sister.

Encore’s Frozen has a tremendous supporting cast. David Moan is hilarious as Oaken, this show’s version of the Pied Piper of Hamelin as he starts Act II. Nicholas Alexander Wilkinson II (Kristoff) appears as an unlikely love interest, in that he loves his reindeer Sven (played by Vaughn Louks) more than any human. His love song to Sven “Reindeers Are Better Than People” shows this. His heart is true and his selfless bravery is unmatched. And as Olaf tells him, “You have no idea what love is.”

Ash Moran portrays snowman Olaf. Their costumes are award winning and their understated performance is perfect. Moran is adorable and provides comedic relief at all the right moments. It is not often that Snowmen and Reindeers have personalities but Olaf and Sven do. They are delightful.

Conor Jordan (Hans) has a sensational singing voice and is a good guy until it counts and then, not so much. But in the true Disney tradition, everyone gets what they deserve in the end, and Anna delivers Hans’ just rewards with a knockout punch.

Liana Wise choreographed the show. Dance numbers “For The First Time In Forever” and “Love Is An Open Door” in Act I and “Hygge” and “Fixer Upper” in Act II were fun, with just a hint of tap thrown in. Costumes were designed by Abby Sage Hall and were visually beautiful. Though I am not sure, I could swear in costumes in “Hygge” were repurposed beach towels. Hair & wig designs by Theo Place.

Hats off to lighting designer Rachael Lauren and projection designer Tim Brown, who masterfully created snow and ice effects and sound designers Jasper Watson and Chris Goosman who whipped up winter storms as good as any you hear in Michigan.

Frozen runs now through 1/11/26. Tickets are selling fast, especially for matinee performances. You can purchase tickets at: theencoretheatre.org or by calling (734) 268-6200.