Enjoy Christmas in Webster Village

Take a step back in Christmas nostalgia on December 14th in historic Webster Village

By Joanne Westman

Have you ever wanted to experience Christmas by stepping into a Norman Rockwell painting, feeling the warmth and joy of that holiday? Well, the Historic Webster Village may offer just that opportunity. The Village Green and historic buildings will be decked out in greenery and lit by candlelight, lanterns, and luminaires. The Arbor Consort, dressed in period costume, will begin the evening strolling through the village, filling the night with music.

When the school bell rings in the Podunk one-room schoolhouse, children will gather as they did when the school was built in 1846 to listen to a reading of the treasured American poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The school bell will ring to signal the event.

Photo provided by Joanne Westman

Santa has again taken residence in the Old Town Hall, where children will make their Christmas wishes known to the jolly old guy and receive a candy cane. This is Santa’s second visit to the Old Town Hall since it was built in 1846.

The village “smithy” will fire up the old forge at the Wheeler Blacksmith Shopto demonstrate how tools were made in the 1870’s. Visitors can pick up a ring made from old-fashioned nails for a small fee.

A stop at May’s Barn is a must to view the newly completed Farm Museum. Guess the number of horseshoe nails in a jar to win a candy cane. Gather in front of May’s old carriage, festooned with holiday greenery for your family’s holiday photo taken by our volunteer.

Photo provided by Joanne Westman

Finally, visit the Kleinschmidt General Store, brimming with holiday goods, cookies, and hot chocolate. And if by then, Jack Frost is “nipping at your nose,” take that hot chocolate just outside the store and sit around a crackling fire.

Norman Rockwell would have loved this evening. We know your family will too. Hope you can join us and make this your holiday tradition.

Historic Webster Village

5583 Webster Church Road

Saturday, December 14, 5:00-7:00 pm

Adults $10.00 Children free