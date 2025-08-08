Epic Races’ “Swim to the Moon” Event Partners with North Star, Creating Experiences for Children with Serious Health Challenges

North Star Reach, the ninth U.S. residential camp in the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, has announced its continued partnership with Epic Races’ iconic fundraising event, Swim to the Moon, scheduled to take place on Sunday, Aug 17. Now in its 16th year, Swim to the Moon unites more than 1,000 swimmers, community supporters, and volunteers who come together to swim with purpose, raising funds to support life-changing camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families.

With a fundraising goal of $25,000, the event will directly benefit North Star Reach, whose fully accessible camp programming is offered completely free to families. Funds raised from Swim to the Moon will be generously matched dollar-for-dollar by The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation. Additionally, donations will receive an extra bonus match from the Ally Challenge Charity Chip In Program, amplifying the impact of every dollar donated.

“We are incredibly grateful to Epic Races, their participants, and the entire community for their dedicated support through Swim to the Moon,” said J.J. Lewis, CEO of North Star Reach. “Every stroke, every volunteer hour, and every dollar raised helps ensure that children facing serious health challenges can experience the magic, joy, and belonging of camp. Partnerships like this are truly transformative, and we encourage everyone to get involved as a swimmer, volunteer, and/or donor.”

Participants will dive into Patterson Lake, Watson Lake, Round Lake, Island Lake, and Halfmoon Lake, tackling swim distances ranging from a half-mile to an impressive 10K. The event not only raises critical funds but also creates a shared sense of community and purpose among participants, volunteers, and donors alike.

Eva Solomon, Event Director at Epic Races, shared, “Swim to the Moon has always been about more than just the challenge of swimming. It’s about giving back, building connections, and supporting remarkable organizations like North Star Reach. Our swimmers and volunteers consistently tell us this event is special because they know their efforts make a real difference. We’re thrilled to partner with North Star Reach again this year to bring the joy of camp to even more families.”

Registration is still open, and swimmers, volunteers, and supporters are encouraged to participate and help reach the event’s fundraising goal.

To learn more, register, volunteer, or donate, please visit https://www.swimtothemoon.net/.