November 16, 2025

Equality Chelsea Raises $4100 for Faith in Action

Matt Rosentreter

Chelsea

At Equality Chelsea’s “Grateful for You” fundraiser hosted Nov. 13, attendees raised $4100 for Faith in Action (FIA) through ticket sales, along with an additional $450 for Equality Chelsea. Chelsea’s FIA, formed in 1980, focuses on immediate support for people in the community, providing food, clothing and medical supplies.

“Food insecurity is something no one should have to deal with, and it becomes especially challenging as we enter the holiday season, not to mention fewer hours of daylight and challenging temperatures to boot,” Theresa Plank of Equality Chelsea said.

According to Mission Support Program Manager Gail Cogsil, food insecurity and the recent suspension of SNAP benefits could lead to even greater problems down the road for many. Cogsil and FIA Executive Director Sarah Shugart recognized the support of the community as a vital tool for the nonprofit to continue its work.

“As a community, I am just overwhelmed with the amount of support we see coming in every day. Every day all of you step up,” Shugart said.

Executive Director Sarah Shugart (left) and Mission Support Program Manager Gail Cogsil (right) accept Equality Chelsea’s donation on behalf of Faith in Action. Photo by Matt Rosentreter

Thanks to the Dexter and Chelsea communities, FIA has been able to continue supporting those in need as greater need arises.

“I have never seen so much food in our pantries, in all the time I’ve been with Faith in Action,” Shugart said.

Those in need of assistance through FIA are able to call during business hours at (734) 475-3305 (Chelsea) or (734) 426-7002 (Dexter).

