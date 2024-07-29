“Eric the Great”: A Heartfelt Chronicle of Schizophrenia and Homelessness

Waterloo Resident Marsi Parker Darwin shares her nephew’s battle with schizophrenia and homelessness

You know that little traffic triangle near Weber’s, where the highway merges with Jackson Road? There’s a little patch of brush and weeds. Maybe it’s not there anymore. But I used to live there. I had a little tent that was hidden in the weeds and bushes. I wish I was there right now. – from the book, “Eric the Great”

In her latest book, “Eric the Great,” Marsi Parker Darwin offers a poignant narrative about her nephew, Eric, and his lifelong battle with schizophrenia and homelessness.

Through this personal journey, Darwin sheds light on the complex intersection of mental illness and homelessness, emphasizing the human dignity and resilience of those affected.

“Well, Eric was my nephew, my brother’s son, the firstborn,” Darwin begins. Eric’s life started with a tragic event—he was a twin, but his brother died in a car accident seven months before their birth. Darwin recalls, “Eric used to say when he was little that he felt like he had a brother or someone that was following him around, that he would hear his voice and see a shadow. I didn’t realize at the time that probably he was having some schizophrenic tendencies, even at that young age.”

Eric’s symptoms became more pronounced during puberty, leading to a turbulent teenage period. He dropped out of high school and moved to Ann Arbor to live with his grandparents. “He met a homeless veteran on the streets and decided that was the way to go,” Darwin explains. Despite having opportunities for stable housing, Eric chose a life of independence on the streets, influenced by his schizophrenia.

Waterloo resident Marsi Parker Darwin with her new book “Eric the Great.” Photo by Doug Marrin

For two decades, Eric lived without a home, drifting between Ann Arbor and California. His family struggled to maintain contact with him. “My brother died in 2016 without knowing where Eric was,” Darwin says. In 2019, Eric resurfaced, gravely ill with pneumonia, and was admitted to the University of Michigan Hospital. Darwin took on the responsibility of his care, driven by a sense of duty and familial love. “I felt like my brother was tapping me on the shoulder, saying, ‘Take care of my boy,'” she reflects.

Darwin’s home became Eric’s sanctuary for the last year of his life. “He felt safe and knew he was housed, had plenty to eat, and was being taken care of,” Darwin says. During this time, she listened to Eric’s stories about life on the streets, which formed the basis of her book. “It was incredible. I thought it was worth sharing with people,” she explains.

During this time, Darwin recorded Eric’s stories of life on the streets, which form the heart of the book. These firsthand accounts provide readers with a rare glimpse into the realities of homelessness and mental illness.

Eric’s poetry, discovered in his backpack after his death, also features prominently in the book. “He never told me he was a poet. The poems show his humanity and intelligence,” Darwin says.

The narrative Darwin weaves is not just about Eric but also a broader commentary on mental illness and homelessness. “I wrote the book to shine a light on the role mental illness plays in the lives of unhoused people,” she states. Darwin challenges the common misconception that homelessness is primarily a housing issue. “It’s not really a lack of housing. We need more help for the mentally ill,” she argues.

Darwin’s book also delves into the challenges of caring for someone with severe mental illness and physical disabilities. Eric’s condition had deteriorated significantly by the time he came to live with Darwin. “He was like having a giant, grumpy baby,” she remembers, illustrating the intense caregiving needs of some individuals with severe mental illness.

Through Eric’s story, Darwin hopes to change perceptions about mental illness and homelessness. “They are human beings. And, you know, there but for the grace of God go we,” she reflects. She emphasizes the need to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues and improve treatment options.

The book provides insight into the complexities of schizophrenia and its impact on individuals and families. Darwin shares, “If we could maybe remove some of the stigmas so that people weren’t afraid to get help. And if we could maybe work on some of these drugs that are supposedly helpful, but people are resistant to them, because they make them feel like zombies.”

Darwin advocates for increased resources and support for those struggling with mental illness. She is donating proceeds from the book to Bring Change to Mind (bringchange2mind.org/), an organization dedicated to ending stigma and discrimination against the mentally ill. “I just think if we could change our attitudes towards that, and make people less ashamed to ask for help. And then, if we had more resources, more places that people could go,” she muses about potential solutions.

Darwin’s story underscores the importance of empathy and understanding. She encourages people to look beyond appearances and recognize the humanity in everyone. “I hope people will care a little more if they see someone on the street. Don’t just brush them off,” she urges.

“Eric the Great” is available through Darwin’s website, https://www.DarwinsEden.com/ Darwin hopes that the book will not only tell Eric’s story but also inspire others to take action and support mental health initiatives. “I have a drawer full of thank you notes from people who were touched by my previous book. I hope this one will have a similar impact,” she says.

In sharing Eric’s journey, Marsi Parker Darwin offers a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of compassion and understanding. “Eric the Great” is a call to action, urging society to address the deep-rooted issues of mental illness and homelessness with empathy and support.