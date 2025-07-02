July 02, 2025

Evening Primrose Garden Club Adds Raised Flower Beds at Historic Chelsea Depot

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

The Chelsea Depot grounds are now home to two new raised flower beds, thanks to a longtime partnership between the Evening Primrose Garden Club and the Chelsea Depot Association.

The beds, constructed from durable wood, were recently installed on the depot’s grounds with funding from the Depot Association, design guidance from Bernice Ramsey, and craftsmanship by Dave Ramsey and his team. The additions aim to improve growing conditions and enhance the site’s visual appeal for the many visitors who pass through.

Built in 1880, the Chelsea Depot has been preserved as a historic landmark and event venue since 1986. The Depot Association manages its upkeep through rental income, maintaining the building’s historical charm and functionality.

The Evening Primrose Garden Club has volunteered for years to plant and maintain flowers and potted plants around the depot. Club members say the site’s compacted soil and gravel layers have made gardening a challenge, but raised beds offer a more sustainable solution for healthy, vibrant plantings.

The depot is a frequent stop for walkers, runners, and cyclists, and it serves as a popular backdrop for family portraits, weddings, and other milestone moments.

Founded in 1998, the Evening Primrose Garden Club meets monthly and welcomes new members and visitors. Most meetings are held at the Depot on the second Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m., with summer meetings hosted at area gardens.

Contact: [email protected]
Facebook: Evening Primrose Garden Club

Historic Chelsea Depot

Photos courtesy of Evening Primrose Club

