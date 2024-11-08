Everyone at the Dexter Early Elementary Complex Got a New Pair of Red Glasses

The Red Glasses Movement has come to the Dexter Early Elementary Complex (DEEC). To kick off a month of Kindness and Gratitude, the complex which includes Anchor and Beacon Elementary schools, will Live Boldly. Love Big. Pass it Along.

On Nov.7, students from the young five level through second grade came home with red glasses. In a message to families, DEEC Principal Brooke Stidham said, “Today your student received some interesting and powerful Red Glasses at school to kick off a month of Kindness and Gratitude at the DEEC!”

Stidham explained the movement and said the “Red Glasses Movement was started in honor of a special 5-year old, Audrey Louise who passed away 2018. Audrey was born with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect but these were not the only things that defined her. Audrey was defined by her bright Red Glasses, her contagious smile, and lack of inhibitions. She went through life like a little bulldozer and pushed her way through every door and achieved her goals again and again. Audrey had a way of loving without restrictions. If she saw someone she loved or wanted to make a new friend, she just went up and squeezed the heck out of them!”

Audrey’s family also sent a letter to the school and parents further explaining the mission of the movement.

They said in part:

“The Red Glasses Movement is Audrey’s living legacy. Tens of thousands of Red Glasses have been shared all over the world. The mission of this movement is to inspire people to put on the Red Glasses and see the world through Audrey’s eyes. To simply, LIVE BOLDLY. LOVE BIG. PASS IT ALONG.”

“Audrey knew her purpose. Go find yours. And when you do…proudly show it to others. Let the Red Glasses remind you to act on your passion. Love others and Love BIG! Do good deeds. Reach out to someone who needs a friend, a smile or maybe just a high five. Spread the love regardless of typical boundaries.”

“And once you feel like the Red Glasses have moved you, tell someone else about them and share the good feeling they give you and maybe… share your glasses.”

“With Gratitude, Carl, Kelly, Tommy and Samantha (Audrey’s family)”

This was one part of the Kindness and Gratitude kick off. The DEEC plans to do other activities in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the Red Glasses Movement, go to https://redglassesmovement.org/.

Photo 1: Audrey Louise and her glasses. Photo courtesy of the Red Glasses Movement webpage

Photo 2: A display inside the DEEC explains the mission. Photo courtesy of the DEEC