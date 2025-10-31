October 31, 2025
Experience the Art of French Baking at Heydlauff’s Live Kitchen with La Baguette

STN Staff

Arts & CultureChelsea

Photo provided by D& B Strategic Marketing

By Doris Galvin

Heydlauff’s Appliances invites the community to its final Chef Series event in 2025, on Thursday, November 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring Suzanne Murray and Lisa Carolin, the owners and bakers of La Baguette.

Founded by Suzanne Murray and Lisa Carolin in 2011, La Baguette has become a local favorite in Ann Arbor for its authentic French breads and pastries. Suzanne Murray is a retired French teacher who, before her teaching career, lived in Paris. She also has over 30 years of experience in the food service industry. Lisa Carolin is a part-time journalist who shares the baking and enjoys the markets. Their menu features a variety of traditional baked goods, including baguettes, rye-sesame boule, brioche, and more—all crafted with care and classic technique.

During this special event, guests will enjoy a front-row seat to the action as Suzanne and Lisa demonstrate their baking process in Heydlauff’s Live Kitchen. Attendees will also sample the delicious results, discovering firsthand how high-quality kitchen appliances and exceptional recipes come together to create bakery-level excellence.

Space is limited, so don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to elevate your cooking skills!

Secure your spot today by contacting [email protected] or calling 734-475-1221. Join us at 113 N. Main Street, Chelsea, and experience why Heydlauff’s Appliances is the ultimate destination for culinary enthusiasts.

