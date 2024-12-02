December 02, 2024 Donate
Milan

Experience the Magic of Milan’s “Moonlight Madness” Dec. 14, 8–11 PM

Experience the Magic of Milan's "Moonlight Madness" Dec. 14, 8–11 PM

by

Looking for a unique way to enjoy the holidays? Downtown Milan’s Moonlight Madness offers a night of festive shopping, delicious food, and joyful music under the stars. On December 14th, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, this after-dark holiday event transforms the town into a winter wonderland perfect for making magical memories.

Holiday Vibes and Late-Night Shopping

Credit: Jessica Meingasner, Milan DDA

Moonlight Madness invites shoppers to enjoy extended store hours, giving everyone more time to find the perfect holiday gifts. Participating shops and restaurants will offer special deals and promotions, so it’s the ideal time to check items off your holiday to-do list.

Jessica Meingasner from the Milan DDA shares, “Moonlight Madness is about more than just shopping—it’s a celebration of the season, our businesses, and our community. The atmosphere is magical, and it’s a great chance to connect with family and friends while supporting local businesses.”

Festive Entertainment

Credit: Jessica Meingasner, Milan DDA

The heart of Moonlight Madness will be at Tolan Square, where a DJ will play holiday hits to keep spirits high throughout the evening. The cheerful music will set the tone as you browse the shops, visit the vendor fair, or grab a bite to eat.

Tasty Treats

To complete the experience, the event will feature food trucks serving up festive bites and warm drinks. Whether you’re craving something savory or sweet, you’ll find plenty of options to enjoy as you wander through Downtown Milan.

