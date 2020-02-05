Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

The Fair Housing Center of Southeast & Mid Michigan (FHC) paid a visit to the city of Dexter this past week to talk about the organization’s mission to help end discrimination in housing and public accommodations and to promote accessible, integrated communities.

Pam Kisch, FHC of Southeast & Mid Michigan’s Executive Director, went before the Dexter Planning Commission at its Feb. 3 meeting and gave a presentation that included a short viewing of the film “Segregated By Design,” which according to the film’s website examines the forgotten history of how federal, state and local governments unconstitutionally segregated every major metropolitan area in America through law and policy.

Kisch said she was invited to the planning commission meeting by Michelle Aniol, Dexter’s Community Development Manager.

Aniol said there was just one goal with the presentation and that was “education.”

As for its role, Kisch’s presentation said the FHC takes and resolve complaints of illegal housing discrimination and fills the “evidence gap.”

Fair Housing Center of Southeast & Mid Michigan is a private, non-profit Fair Housing Center.

Kisch said the service area they represent includes Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, and Washtenaw counties, where they investigate complaints of illegal housing discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, familial status, marital status and age.

It provides investigative services, testing, advice, advocacy, conciliation, attorney referral and community education.

She said the organization takes over 100 complaints every year with the most common complaints based on: Disability, Race and Familial Status.

Kisch gave a number of examples of past cases for the FHC and how they were resolved.

One case investigated involved the FHS sending testers to look into a racial complaint with an apartment complex. In this case, Kisch said among different things told to the testers, the African-American Tester was told to come back to view an apartment when one was ready while the White Tester was shown two available apartments.