Faith in Action continues a 40-year history of mobilizing the kindness of caring individuals, churches, businesses, and organizations as we provide emergency food for anyone in need in our community.

| 2 min read | from Sheri Montoye, Executive Director for Faith in Action |

In response to Covid-19, we are making several operation updates, plus schedule and process changes. We have adjusted our hours effective Monday, March 23, 2020. The Chelsea building will take calls and fill food orders on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 am-7 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am-4 pm, and will now be closed on Fridays for restocking and deep cleaning.

We are temporarily closing the Dexter food pantry location. All services provided by Faith in Action will be taking place at the Chelsea location until at least mid-May. We recognize that this may cause some challenges, but in order to best serve all of our clients, anyone who shops at the Dexter pantry is asked to come to Chelsea during our expanded hours. This will allow for better staff coverage, restocking time for volunteers, and deep cleaning. Any current or future clients should call 475-3305 with any questions, or if you have concerns about food access given these changes. Leave a message if necessary.

Hours of operation are also the best time to make any food donations. Please leave food donations outside the doors and call to notify staff who will also check periodically. If needed, receipts can be sent later so leave a note with your contact information inside your donation bag.

As always, financial donations provide most of our operating funds. This health crisis will increase our need for the coming months which makes your donation more important than ever. Funds allow us to maintain services during this emergency as we keep food on our shelves, address emergency needs, and maintain critical staffing levels.

Donations can be made online via PayPal at www.faithinaction1.org, or via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FIA.ChelseaDexter/.

While we typically rely on a large crew of volunteers, we have directed all of our volunteers to stay home with very few exceptions. This means our essential staff is being extra vigilant so we can stay healthy, maintain a safe work environment, and provide both food and crucial support services to anyone in need in the community.

If your family is in need of emergency food, and your income falls within 200% of the federal poverty level, call us and see if we can help. We know there are many questions about income and eligibility at this time, and we are also rapidly working to learn as much as we can about available resources.

Additional help can be found by calling United Way by dialing 211 or visit https://www.uwwashtenaw.org/contact-us.

Faith in Action is a 501c3 non-profit that provides resources to alleviate the effects of hunger and poverty in the school districts of Chelsea and Dexter, and also serves Scio Farms with our food pantry. Faith in Action was started in Chelsea 40 years ago by Rev Jerry Beaumont at St. Barnabus Church as a way to help people in need in our community. Through ongoing community support, FIA has grown to cover Dexter and address emergent needs throughout both communities.

