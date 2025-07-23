Saline Community Education Launches Fall 2025 Catalog of Programs for All Ages

Registration Opens July 30 at 7:00 a.m.

Saline Community Education has unveiled its Fall 2025 catalog, offering a vibrant lineup of classes and activities for all ages and interests, from toddlers discovering early literacy to retirees exploring watercolor or financial freedom.

Whether you’re looking to dive into the arts, strengthen your finances, improve fitness, or keep the kids engaged after school, this fall’s offerings reflect Saline Area Schools’ commitment to lifelong learning.

For Youth: From Soccer to Spy Science

Young learners can explore everything from sports to the arts:

Mad Science STEM Odyssey and Spy Academy offer hands-on science for ages 5–12, with exciting themes like magnets, electricity, and crime scene forensics.

and offer hands-on science for ages 5–12, with exciting themes like magnets, electricity, and crime scene forensics. After School Basketball and Youth Volleyball League teach teamwork and skills in fun, supportive environments.

and teach teamwork and skills in fun, supportive environments. Basic Drawing for Kids and Young Rembrandts classes develop artistic talents while enhancing focus and self-expression.

Music lovers in grades 4–8 can join groups like the Saline Swarm of Voices, Middle School Fiddle Club, or Jazz Band, while theater fans can take part in a full production through the Youth Theater Guild.

For Teens and High Schoolers: Confidence Through Creativity and College Prep

Teenagers looking to build skills for the future can benefit from:

College Application Essay Coaching with experts from EssayCoaching.com.

with experts from EssayCoaching.com. SAT Prep through Great Lakes Educational Group’s virtual course.

through Great Lakes Educational Group’s virtual course. Dynamic Character Illustration and Pen & Ink Watercolor Journal classes to expand artistic expression and creativity.

For Adults: Art, Enrichment, and AI

Adults can explore personal growth and new hobbies with classes like:

Introduction to Photography and Community Watercolor classes for all skill levels.

and classes for all skill levels. Mastering ChatGPT helps professionals and lifelong learners harness AI for productivity and creativity.

helps professionals and lifelong learners harness AI for productivity and creativity. Getting Paid to Talk introduces participants to the world of professional voice acting.

For those thinking entrepreneurially, courses like Start Selling on eBay and Market, Sell, and Promote Your Own Book offer practical business insights. New parents can build skills in Becoming a Learning Coach, and aspiring musicians can try Instant Piano or Instant Guitar for Hopelessly Busy People.

For Seniors and Wellness Seekers

Saline’s commitment to wellness continues with:

Functional Fitness for strength and mobility.

for strength and mobility. Jishukan Chi and Meditation , offering low-impact movement and mindfulness.

, offering low-impact movement and mindfulness. A Retirement Portfolio That Lasts and From Paycheck to Prosperity, providing guidance for financial planning in every life stage.

Registration opens July 30 at 7:00 a.m.

Classes fill quickly, and early registration is encouraged.

Register online: salineonline.reg.eleyo.com

For details, schedules, and full course descriptions, visit the full Fall 2025 catalog online or contact Saline Community Education at 734-401-4020.