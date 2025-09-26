Family Caregiver Boot Camp – A One of a Kind Conference for Dementia Care

Ann Arbor, MI On Saturday, October 18, 2025, caregivers from across the region will gather at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Ann Arbor for the Family Caregiver Boot Camp: Hands On Dementia Care Training.

This is not your typical seminar. The Boot Camp is a one of a kind, innovative approach to caregiver education, combining hands on dementia training with wellness and support opportunities. Instead of simply hearing about techniques, participants will practice real life skills. Everything from safe transfers, tips and tricks on toileting and bathing, and dementia friendly activity planning, so they leave with confidence, not just knowledge.

The Boot Camp also recognizes that caregivers need care too. Along with dementia training sessions, attendees will enjoy a luncheon, spa inspired giveaways, and a powerful talk on grief and dementia by Joanna LaFleur, dementia expert and founder of Memory Lane Foundation.

“This event is about empowerment,” says LaFleur. “We want family caregivers to know they are not alone, that there are practical skills and compassionate strategies to make caregiving more manageable and even joyful.”

With dementia affecting millions of families, this Boot Camp is designed to fill the gap between overwhelming online information and expensive professional training. It brings community, education, and encouragement together in one day.