September 26, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Family Caregiver Boot Camp – A One of a Kind Conference for Dementia Care

Doug Marrin

HealthWashtenaw County

Family Caregiver Boot Camp – A One of a Kind Conference for Dementia Care

Ann Arbor, MI On Saturday, October 18, 2025, caregivers from across the region will gather at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Ann Arbor for the Family Caregiver Boot Camp: Hands On Dementia Care Training.

This is not your typical seminar. The Boot Camp is a one of a kind, innovative approach to caregiver education, combining hands on dementia training with wellness and support opportunities. Instead of simply hearing about techniques, participants will practice real life skills. Everything from safe transfers, tips and tricks on toileting and bathing, and dementia friendly activity planning, so they leave with confidence, not just knowledge.

The Boot Camp also recognizes that caregivers need care too. Along with dementia training sessions, attendees will enjoy a luncheon, spa inspired giveaways, and a powerful talk on grief and dementia by Joanna LaFleur, dementia expert and founder of Memory Lane Foundation.

“This event is about empowerment,” says LaFleur. “We want family caregivers to know they are not alone, that there are practical skills and compassionate strategies to make caregiving more manageable and even joyful.”

With dementia affecting millions of families, this Boot Camp is designed to fill the gap between overwhelming online information and expensive professional training. It brings community, education, and encouragement together in one day.

Latest articles

Senior Center, Milan City Negotiations Proceed, but Still No Contract

Karen Lambert

Family Caregiver Boot Camp – A One of a Kind Conference for Dementia Care

Doug Marrin

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News