Family Caregiver Boot Camp Offers Hands-On Dementia Care Training

Family members caring for loved ones with dementia will have an opportunity to learn practical skills and find support at the upcoming Family Caregiver Boot Camp, a hands-on workshop designed to educate and encourage caregivers.

The event will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4001 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor.

The Boot Camp provides an immersive, supportive experience where caregivers can learn and practice essential techniques for daily dementia care. Participants will receive hands-on training in areas such as safe transfers, changing a person in bed, and helpful “brief hacks” to make caregiving more efficient and comfortable for both caregiver and patient.

In addition to the practical instruction, the event will include sessions on meaningful and adaptable activities for people living with dementia, as well as a discussion on grief and dementia led by Joanna LaFleur.

Attendees will also enjoy lunch, a chance to connect with other caregivers, and a raffle giveaway. The goal of the event is to offer encouragement, community, and actionable knowledge for those navigating the challenges of caregiving.

Tickets are $45 for general admission or $75 for two attendees — ideal for bringing a co-caregiver or family member.

Registration is required.