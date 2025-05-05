Travelers along Carpenter Road going south toward Ohio, will notice a red building in Milan, where passers-by can purchase fresh asparagus, cherries or corn, depending on the season.

Sheats Produce Farm Store had their Grand Opening Saturday May 3 at the former Zilke Farm Stand near the interstate. The locally-famous Zilke Family, who once ran the stand, retired last year.

A seven-generation cash crop farm, the Sheats Family Farm started selling fresh produce in 2018 and community farm shares full of everything from peaches and blueberries to red chesnok garlic and acorn squash in 2023.

“We’re really trying to focus on having local in-season produce,” Brianna Sheats said. “We’re excited.”

Adding to the festivities, the grand opening was in conjunction with the Taste of a Block Party, an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Moving Milan Forward. The organization kicked off the season with a block party in the farm field next door. Food Trucks S’Mac and Cheese and the Waffle Wagon were there for the third year in a row and every year donate some of their profits to support block parties. In addition, there was a clown, a live DJ, a cornhole tournament, plus 20+ vendors selling products including woodworking, jewelry, handmade candy, survival kits and handmade gnomes.

Moving Milan Forward supports three neighborhood block parties each summer, in addition to their Taste of a Block Party. It’s a chance to encourage neighborliness. The nonprofit coordinates the logistics with Milan city to close off needed streets and provides the main course for neighborhoods that sign up for block parties in Milan. All are welcome to attend and are asked to bring a side to share.

So far they only have one block party reserved, said Moving Milan Forward Vice President Josh Kofflin. So, they still have openings later this summer, if people contact them soon so they can provide ample notice to the city.

Zach Errer, president of Moving Milan Forward, said in past years the nonprofit has had their block party at the American Legion, but when that location was unavailable they were pleased to be able to combine with the Sheats Family Farm Grand Opening.

“Turnout was really, really good,” Errer said.

In addition to the newly opened Sheats Produce Farm stand located at 12491 Carpenter Road, Milan, Michigan 48160, the Sheats family also offers a Community Farm Share; sells at the Tecumseh, Ypsilanti and Toledo Farmers Markets; and has a farm booth across from their farm at 11592 Plank Rd., Milan, Michigan.

More information about Moving Milan Forward’s Block parties is available at https://movingmilanforward.org.