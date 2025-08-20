August 20, 2025

Farm to Table Dinner on the Farm – Volunteers Needed

STN Staff

ChelseaDexterWashtenaw County

The 5 Healthy Towns Foundation is seeking out volunteers for its annual Farm to Table Dinner event. The dinner will be hosted at Gee Farms in Stockbridge on Sunday, Sep 14. Volunteers will have the chance to engage with community leaders and residents from all five towns covered by the foundation and to support farmers markets in Chelsea, Dexter Winter Farmers Market, Manchester, Grass Lake, and the Open Air Market of Stockbridge.

All volunteers will receive:

  • A Farm to Table t-shirt to wear at the event;
  • A fabulous meal prepared and served by neighbors and friends;
  • A chance to make a meaningful impact on your community.

Volunteer registration is available here:

