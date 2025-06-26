Farm to Table Dinners in Michigan by Washtenaw Meats Hosts Monthly Events at Jolly Pumpkin

Local farms, sustainable meat, and community dining converge in Southeast Michigan

In the heart of Dexter, a monthly farm-to-table dinner series is redefining what it means to “eat local.” Hosted at the Jolly Pumpkin and organized by Washtenaw Meats, these gatherings spotlight sustainable meat from local farms in Michigan, while connecting consumers directly with the farmers who raise their food.

Now in its fifth year, Washtenaw Meats is the creation of Sarah Schloss of nkidsfarm and Colleen Dauw of Dancer Creek Farm, two women farmers who built a local meat delivery service and distribution business out of necessity and collaboration.

“We’re in our fifth year now,” says Schloss. “We started in March 2021 during COVID. We’re selling a lot of meat directly to home cooks, and we’ve also built a robust wholesale business to area restaurants and stores that prioritize locally sourced meat.”

Washtenaw Meats operates as a collective, buying whole animals from a network of about 10–12 partner farms in Michigan. The meats are processed and sold via their online meat store, with options ranging from grass-fed beef to pasture-raised pork, lamb, goat, chicken, and turkey.

“We sell meat in bundles that represent the whole animal,” Schloss explains. “We want people to understand that a pig is not just bacon. Most of the meat is pork chops, shoulder roasts, sausages, and ham.”

Farm-to-Table Dinners at Jolly Pumpkin

Held on the last Tuesday of every month, the Washtenaw Meats farm-to-table dinners feature a specific cut of meat from one of their partner farms. Each event is ticketed and open to the public through their Washtenaw Meats online store.

“We started the dinners as a cooking class and meal,” says Schloss. “But the kitchen was getting crowded, so now it’s just a monthly community dinner.”

Each dinner features the farmer who raised the meat, offering guests a rare opportunity to meet the person behind the plate.

“The farmer is there, they eat for free with their spouse, and we want everyone attending to meet them and see that farmers are just regular people in their community,” Schloss explains.

The setting is casual, family-friendly, and, as Schloss describes it, “loud and raucous in the best way.” Children are welcome, and the meals are prepared by Chef Maggie at the Jolly Pumpkin, who incorporates fresh vegetables into every dish.

Supporting Local, Sustainable Food in Michigan

In addition to the dinners, Washtenaw Meats supplies local grocery stores in Michigan like Dexter Mill, Pure Pastures in Plymouth, and Agricole Farm Stop in Chelsea. The company plays a key role in strengthening the local meat supply chain and raising awareness about the benefits of buying local meat.

“Our mission is to support southeast Michigan livestock farms by giving them reliable processing and sales outlets,” says Schloss. “We want more people to understand the value of buying meat from local farms that raise animals ethically and sustainably.”

Get Involved

Tickets for the dinners are available at washtenawmeats.com, listed under Farm to Table Community Dinner. For everyday purchases, consumers can also shop meat bundles representing whole animals, directly from the Washtenaw Meats online meat store.

Photos by Sarah Schloss