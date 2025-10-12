Fast Start Leads Dexter to Homecoming Rout

Dexter football fans had a lot to cheer about early in the Dreadnaughts 48-7 2025 Homecoming game win over Ann Arbor Skyline Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored early and often on their way to 48 first half points and cruised in the second half with a with a running clock in the win over the Eagles.

Dexter forced a Skyline punt on its opening drive and the Dreadnaughts wasted no time with a three-play drive capped off by a 20-yard TD pass from Cooper Arnedt to Holden Niemi.

Skyline foiled with a strong drive, but the Dexter defense held, and Mateo Kipke blocked the field goal attempt to give the Dreads good field position.

It took just one play when Arnedt hit Niemi with a 58-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead.

Dexter padded its lead late in the first quarter when Jack Votaw scored from a yard out.

Early in the second the lead grew to 28-0 with a TD run from Brady Arbaugh and a brief time later Arnedt connected with Cole Novara for a 69-yard scoring pass and a 34-0 lead.

Arnedt was not done when he hit Niemi for a scoring pass for the third time of the night for a 41-0 lead and just before halftime, Arnedt tossed his fifth touchdown of the half to Oliver Hutchison to make it 48-0 at halftime.

Dexter cleared its bench in the second half with a running clock and Skyline broke up the shutout in the final minute of the game to make the final 48-7.

Arnedt had a huge night by completing just 10 of 12 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns.

Arbaugh led the team in rushing with 61 yards and a score.

Novara finished with three catches for 127 yards and a score. He became the Dreadnaughts all-time leader in reception yards for a season in the contest.

Niemi had a monster game with four catches for 118 yards and three TD’s, while Hutchison had two catches for 57 yards and a TD, and Will Simpson one for 18.

Dexter improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC Red. The Dreadnaughts wrap up league play Friday night when they host Ann Arbor Pioneer.