Advertisement





Playing your biggest rival might give you the spark you need to break out of a slump.

That was the case for Dexter Friday night as the Dreadnaughts used a fast start to get an early first half lead and held on to beat rival Chelsea 58-45.

The Dreadnaughts had dropped three of their last four games, including two straight but started quick out of the gates behind 16 first half points by Marco Lucchesi against the Bulldogs.

Lucchesi hit a pair of triples and scored eight points in the opening quarter to give the Dreadnaughts an 18-11 lead after one.

Advertisement

Lucchesi scored eight more in the second and Chelsea struggled to get anything going scoring just seven points as the Dreadnaughts lead grew to 33-18 at the break.

The Bulldogs continued to struggle in the third and could not cut in to the Dreads lead trailing 45-28 after three.

Sophomore Cal Bavineau was a big thorn in the Bulldogs side for the Dexter defense.

Sophomore Cal Bavineau helped slow down the Chelsea offense with four steals. Photo by Dawn Miller

“I can’t say enough about Bavineau,” Coach Jason Rushton said. “Night in and night out his job is to guard the ball full court and he does a tremendous job of that.”

Ross Stofflet hit a pair of triples and Adam Hauser one as the Bulldogs tried to mount a comeback in the fourth, but it was to late as the Dreadnaughts held on for the rivalry win.

Lucchesi hit five triples on the night and finished with a team high 19 points to lead Dexter.

Colin Parachek finished with 12 points, including ten in the first half to help Dexter take the early lead. Aidan Dexter came off the bench and hit three triples for nine points, while Ryan Trinkle chipped in with seven. Bavineau finished with five points, six assists, and four steals, Brennan Parachek was a force inside with four points and five rebounds, and Bobby Pnacek added two points.

Chelsea had just four players score in the game led by Stofflet with 19 points, including five three pointers.

Hauser added 16 points, Lucas Hanifan seven and Jordan Fansler three.

Dexter improved to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in the White, while Chelsea fell to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Photos by Dawn Miller