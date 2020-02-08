Advertisement





The Dexter basketball team used a dominating first half against Adrian to take control and cruised to a 61-49 win over the Maples Friday night.

The Dreadnaughts hit three triples, while Marco Lucchesi scored five and Cal Bavineau four to take a 17-3 lead after one quarter.

Dexter continued to pour it on in the second behind eight points by Ryan Trinkle to take a commanding 31-13 lead at the break.

Adrian rallied in the third going on an 18-9 run to cut the Dreadnaughts lead to 40-31.

The fourth quarter was a parade to the free throw line for the Dreads as the Maples sent them to the line 21 times. Dexter hit for 13 of the 21 at the charity stripe, including five of six by Trinkle to seal the win.

Trinkle led the Dreadnaughts with 13 points.

Lucchesi added 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Aidan Dexter was 3 of 4 from three and chipped in with nine. Bobby Pnacek and Bavineau scored seven points each, Colin Parachek six points and 10 rebounds, Brennan Parachek five points, Lucas Koone two points, and Dane Wiegers one point.

Dexter improved to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the SEC White.