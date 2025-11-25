November 25, 2025

Fatal Crash in Dexter Township

Lonnie Huhman

DexterPublic Safety

The Dexter Area Fire Department responded to a fatal crash on the morning of November 25, after getting a call about a vehicle on its side and on fire.

After hearing reports of the road being closed due to an accident, the Sun Times News was told by Dexter Area Fire Chief Doug Armstrong about the emergency situation. He said at approximately 5:15 a.m., the DAFD responded to a report of a vehicle on its side and on fire in the woods along North Territorial Road, just west of Madden Road.

“Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle on its side between several trees with an active engine fire that was beginning to spread toward the rear of the vehicle,” Armstrong said.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented damage to the vehicle’s interior.

Unfortunately, Armstrong said, “a single occupant was located inside the vehicle and was deceased. The vehicle appeared to have struck several and knocked down at least one tree before coming to rest.”

The DAFD remained on scene until about 6:30 a.m. to provide lighting and assist with traffic control. North Territorial Road was closed and was expected to remain closed until approximately 10:00–11:00 a.m. while the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office completed its crash investigation.

Dexter Area Fire Department, Dexter Township, Fatal Crash, Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

