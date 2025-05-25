May 25, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

Ann ArborDexter

Fatal Crash on I-94

City of Ann Arbor Fire Department, Fatal Crash

A roll-over crash took the life of a Dexter woman early on the morning of May 24.

The City of Ann Arbor Fire Department reported that at 5:21 a.m. on that Saturday they, along with Ann Arbor Police, Michigan State Police, HVA and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene on westbound I-94, west of Jackson Avenue, for an extrication crash. It was a single-vehicle rollover crash.

“The single occupant suffered fatal injuries and required extrication from the vehicle,” Ann Arbor Fire posted on social media.

The victim was a 47-year-old woman from Dexter.

It’s been reported that the Michigan State Police have said that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The investigation remained ongoing as of Sunday, May 25.

Photo from the City of Ann Arbor Facebook page

