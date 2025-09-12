Retiring Firefighter Works with Son on Final Two Shifts

After 34 years as a firefighter for the Milan Area Fire Department, Greg Brierley served his last day on Aug. 30, 2025. His last two shifts he worked alongside his son, Lieutenant Cody Brierley, who has been a firefighter since 2018, a rare treat since their schedules rarely matched up.

“They’re peas in a pod, I’d say,” said Fire Chief DJ Carpus, Jr. “They’re very similar. They’re both dedicated firefighters. They both pursue education within the fire service and take their jobs very seriously.”

photography / Mary Kerkes

Greg Brierley’s (right) final shifts as a Milan firefighter were working alongside his son, Lieutenant Cody Brierley (left).

Since he started in 1990, Brierley has served for Milan as a lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and fire marshall.

Brierley said he could never imagine being anything but a firefighter. He said he was inspired by his grandfather who was a fire chief in Pensacola, Florida.

“When I was three years old, I went to see my grandfather at his fire station and from that point on I knew I wanted to follow in his footsteps,” Brierley said.

photography / Mary Kerkes

Greg Brierley followed in his grandfather’s footsteps when he became a firefighter and passed down that legacy to his son Cody.

In addition to working paid-on-call for the Milan Area Fire Department, Brierley also retired as a career firefighter for the city of Ypsilanti in 2014. Now he’s working up north paid-on-call as a fire chief for Blue Lake Township. His son also works as a fulltime firefighter in Elmwood Township near Traverse City.

Brierley said while it’s hard work, he likes the shift, which for Ypsilanti was 25 hours on.

“Going to work and creating a second family there and then being off for four days,” he said.

When he applied to Ypsilanti Fire Department he said he was one of 1,400 applicants. Today in Ypsilanti and in fire departments across the country he said they’re lucky to get five to 10 applicants for a job.

But, for those who do want to serve, Brierley has been a mentor, leading by example, according to Milan Area Fire Department’s Lieutenant Kevin Maury.

“He had a steady, patient way of teaching and set the kind of example others could learn from,” Maury wrote. “Greg has helped train many of the firefighters who proudly serve our community today.”

Milan Mayor Ed Kolar, who serves on the fire board and attended high school with Brierley, expressed appreciation for the family’s service to Milan.

“It’s very special when Milan High graduates stay close to home after graduating and continue to support their community,” Kolar said. “Greg graduated high school in 1985 and soon found a new family with the Milan Fire Department. What makes this even more special is his son Cody followed in Greg’s footsteps and continued his commitment to Milan as well—one family with two proud firefighters serving the community they grew up in.”

photography / Mary Kerkes

Greg Brierley attended Milan High School at the same time as Mayor Ed Kolar. Brierley went on to serve 34 years as a Milan firefighter and Kolar serves on the fire board.

Brierley said he’ll continue to be back and forth between Milan, where his wife, Shelly, works at Milan Middle School, and Blue Lake Township. He has fond memories of his time at the fire station, but felt he wasn’t able to work on call enough to stay on the roster in Milan anymore.

“They’re out there to do a job to help the community,” Brierley said. “They’re all great to work with, a lot of good friendships, memories made.”