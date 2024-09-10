FCC Diaper Bank Awarded Kiwanis Grant

Community News

The First Congregational Church UCC of Chelsea’s Diaper Bank (FCC Diaper Bank) was the recipient of a $7500 grant from the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor. Kiwanis dispersed $500,000 in grants to many organizations throughout Washtenaw County with the focus being helping those who help youth. With the additional funds the FCC Diaper Bank hopes to grow its client base and assist more families in supplementing their diaper needs through providing diapers, training pants, and other related necessities.

The FCC Diaper Bank is open to serve families in need at 121 E. Middle Street on Mondays 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, and Saturdays 11:30 AM – 12:30 AM.