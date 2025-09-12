September 12, 2025

FCC Diaper Bank Marks Three Years of Service

STN Staff

ChelseaCommunity

The FCC Diaper Bank and Donation Center in downtown Chelsea is celebrating its third anniversary this month.

Founded in September 2022 by Rev. Dr. Barbara Edema at the First Congregational Church, the diaper bank was created to help families and individuals in need by providing essential diapers and hygiene products. In its first three years, the center has distributed nearly 6,000 packs of diapers and training pants, along with more than 1,000 packs of adult disposable briefs.

To date, the diaper bank has served 170 families and 272 clients

FCC Diaper Bank is 3 Years Old.

The center is open twice weekly for clients:

  • Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

New clients are welcome, and organizers hope to expand their reach in the years ahead.

The program credits its success to the generosity of supporters who have donated products, funds, and time. Community members and organizations have also pitched in by hosting diaper drives to keep the shelves stocked.

