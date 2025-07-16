FCC Diaper Bank Receives Grants to Help Keep Shelves Stocked for Families in Need

The FCC Diaper Bank, a community resource for families with young children, has received a significant financial boost thanks to support from local organizations. The Kiwanis Foundation of Ann Arbor has awarded the diaper bank a $7,500 grant, and the 5 Healthy Towns Wellness Coalitions of Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, and Stockbridge have collectively contributed an additional $2,250 in sponsorship grants.

“We are so grateful and blessed to be the recipients of these monies, which allow us to keep our doors open serving those who have need,” said Sandy Andresen, co-coordinator of the FCC Diaper Bank. “Partnerships with other organizations are critical to our existence since we have no dedicated source of income.”

Open twice a week—Mondays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.—the diaper bank supports both babies and adults in need of essential care items. In the most recent quarter, the diaper bank distributed:

500 packages of diapers

270 packages of training pants

410 packages of baby wipes

15 packages of diaper rash ointment

51 bottles of baby shampoo and wash

The estimated value of baby supplies distributed in just one quarter exceeds $10,000, and that figure does not include products provided for adults.

Community members can support the mission by donating online at: https://chelseafcc.com/diaper-bank/