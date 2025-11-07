FDA Recall: Africa Imports Organic Moringa Powder

In a significant move for consumer safety, Africa Imports has issued a nationwide recall of its Organic Moringa Leaf Powder, citing potential Salmonella contamination. This recall is crucial as Salmonella can cause serious infections, especially dangerous for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The affected product, sold in 1-kilogram boxes labeled “Organic Moringa Leaf Powder,” was distributed through Africa Imports’ website. All units purchased after June 5, 2025, are included in this recall. As of November 6, 2025, no illnesses have been reported, but some products have tested positive for Salmonella.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product and dispose of it. Africa Imports encourages customers to confirm disposal by responding to the recall email or contacting them directly. If you redistributed this product, you must inform your customers about this recall. For further assistance, contact Wayne Kiltz, President of Africa Imports, at 201-457-1995 x236 or email [email protected].

