FDA Recall: Danone U.S. Recalls Frozen Dessert Pints

Consumers across the United States should be aware of a recent recall that highlights potential health and safety concerns. Danone U.S. has voluntarily recalled its So Delicious Dairy Free® Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints. The reason? Some batches may contain foreign materials like stones and other hard objects within the cashew inclusions.

Affected products are those with best-by dates before August 8, 2027. The recall involves the SKU 136603 and UPC 744473476138, and is specific to the Salted Caramel Cluster flavor. This recall, which is of a nationwide scope, was initiated on December 15, 2025, and Danone U.S. is working with retailers to remove these products from shelves.

Consumers who have purchased these pints should not consume them and are advised to contact the So Delicious Dairy Free® Care Line at 1-833-367-8975 for refund information. Representatives are available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Alternatively, consumers can reach out via the company’s website. Checking your pantry and contacting the manufacturer can ensure both safety and a refund.























