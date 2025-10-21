FDA Recall: Jody’s Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn (n8n)

Consumers across the United States should be aware of recent recalls that could impact their health and safety. Jody’s Inc. has issued a recall for its Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn due to undeclared peanuts, which pose a serious risk to individuals with peanut allergies. The recall pertains to 6 oz bags, marked with lot number 2519907B1 and a UPC code of 8 50016 94430 6, with a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of July 15, 2026.

This recall was initiated after two customer complaints identified peanuts in the product. Although no illnesses have been reported, those with peanut allergies could experience severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume this popcorn. The product was distributed nationwide after being shipped from a distribution warehouse in Illinois to various states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas.

Consumers who purchased the affected product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it. For further inquiries, Jody M. Wagner is available at 757-422-8646 x 103 during business hours. This recall is being conducted with the oversight of the Food and Drug Administration. To ensure safety, consumers should check their pantry for this prod







Link to original article.