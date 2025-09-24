September 24, 2025

FDA Recall: Kroger Frozen Shrimp Due to Cesium Contamination

Food Recalls

Recalls

Lawrence Wholesale LLC has issued a nationwide recall for certain Kroger brand frozen shrimp products due to potential Cesium-137 contamination. This recall is a significant health concern as prolonged exposure to Cs-137, a radioactive isotope, can increase cancer risk through DNA damage.

The recall involves specific lots of Kroger bagged frozen shrimp and shrimp cocktail products sold across various states, including Alaska, California, Texas, and Michigan, among others. The affected products are Shrimp Bowl Cooked Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce (7oz), Shrimp Cocktail with Cocktail Sauce (17oz), Kroger Cooked Jumbo Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined 16/25 Shrimp, and Kroger Cooked Medium Tail-On, Peeled & Deveined 51/60 Shrimp. Each product comes with specific UPC codes and best-by dates.

The FDA is actively investigating these products, which originate from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati in Indonesia, to ensure none contaminated with Cs-137 enter U.S. commerce. Consumers who have purchased these products are advised not to consume them. Instead, they should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. For further inquiries, consumers can reach Lawrence Wholesale LLC at (323) 235-7535, Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm PT.

Image 5: Shrimp Bowl with cocktail sauce, top of carton
Image 6: Shrimp Bowl with cocktail sauce, Label, Nutrition Facts
Image 7: Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce, top of carton
Image 8: Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce, Label, Nutrition Facts
Image 9: Kroger, Cooked Shrimp, Jumbo
Image 10: Kroger, Cooked Shrimp, Medium

Image 12: Food and Drug Administration Logo

Link to original article.

