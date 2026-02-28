FDA Recall: Rhino Choco VIP 10X Chocolates Alert

Consumers across the United States need to be aware of a recent recall that poses significant health risks. USA LESS Co. has issued a nationwide recall of its Rhino Choco VIP 10X chocolates due to the presence of undeclared Tadalafil, a drug that can dangerously interact with certain medications. Tadalafil, known as the active ingredient in Cialis, is used to treat erectile dysfunction. Its presence in these chocolates could lead to severe health issues, particularly for those taking nitrates for heart conditions.

The affected product is packaged in 10-gram, 12-piece boxes with a UPC Code 724087947668 and an expiration date of 10/2027. These chocolates have been distributed through both retail locations and online stores. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The company has already removed the product from its online store. Concerned consumers can contact USA LESS Co. directly at 1-800-872-5377 or via email at [email protected]. It’s crucial to check your pantry and ensure you do not consume these chocolates if you have them at home.









