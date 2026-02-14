FDA Recall: Tippy Toes Baby Food Alert

Consumers across the United States are being alerted to a potential health risk from a batch of baby food. IF Copack LLC, doing business as Initiative Foods, has issued a recall of its “Tippy Toes” Apple Pear Banana Fruit puree due to elevated levels of patulin, a mycotoxin. Patulin can pose health risks such as immune suppression and nerve damage if consumed over time.

The affected product comes in 2-pack plastic tubs with the UPC 036800 265783 and is marked with lot number 07174. These tubs have a “Best By” date of July 17, 2026, and a package code “INIA0120.” The recall, initiated on February 13, 2026, follows testing by the FDA that found higher-than-normal levels of patulin in this product.

Consumers are advised to stop using this product immediately and either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Those concerned about health effects should consult their healthcare provider. Retailers are instructed to remove the affected products from their shelves.

For more information, consumers and retailers can contact Initiative Foods at 1-855-215-5730, Monday through Friday. Checking your pantry and taking prompt action can help ensure your family’s safety.





















Link to original article.