May 01, 2025

STN Staff

Public SafetyWashtenaw County

Federal Immigration Activity in Ypsilanti Prompts Clarification from Sheriff’s Office

May 1, 2025

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a public statement Wednesday clarifying its non-involvement in recent immigration enforcement activity conducted by federal agents.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrived at the 14A-2 District Court in Ypsilanti between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. in search of an individual. Agents remained inside the courthouse for about five minutes before exiting and later arrested the individual approximately one mile away from the court building.

The Sheriff’s Office stated it was not informed in advance of ICE’s presence and emphasized that no deputies or staff participated in the operation.

Officials also confirmed that federal immigration agents conducted additional enforcement actions around 10:30 a.m. at two separate locations—one in Ypsilanti Township and another in Pittsfield Township. Agents have since departed those areas.

“The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in any immigration enforcement activities and was not involved in any of the incidents described,” the statement read. The office added that no further confirmed reports of immigration activity in the county have been received at this time.

