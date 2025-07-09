Federal Decision Imperils Conservation of 4,000 Acres in Southern Michigan

A $24.6 million federal award to protect 4,000 acres of farmland and forest in southern Michigan has been rescinded, threatening conservation efforts and rural livelihoods. Legacy Land Conservancy vows to appeal.

Image by Albrecht Fietz from Pixabay

A $24.6 million federal conservation award intended to protect 4,000 acres of farmland and forest in southeast Michigan has been rescinded, prompting concern among conservationists, local governments, and landowners.

Legacy Land Conservancy, the lead agency for the Southeast Michigan Conservation Coalition’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP), confirmed the reversal and is working with its legal team to assess options.

“While we are in conversations with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for more clarity, we are working with our legal team to better understand our options in this unfortunate situation,” said Legacy Land Conservancy Executive Director Diana Kern. “The landowners, families, and farmers we planned on helping through this award are our priority and we are prepared to appeal this decision.”

The funding, allocated through the 2024 Farm Bill and already appropriated by Congress, would have supported the purchase of conservation easements across Washtenaw, Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, and Wayne counties. Approximately $20 million was designated for easements on working agricultural and forest lands to prevent development and ensure long-term local food production.

“We are extremely disappointed in the administration’s short-sighted decision to rescind the Southeast Michigan Conservation Coalition RCPP $24.6M award,” said Susan LaCroix, Legacy Land Conservancy’s Land Protection Director. “Not only does it hurt Michigan’s economy and our communities, it specifically hurts the families and farmers who are relying on this funding to support their way of life.”

Michigan ranks second nationally in agricultural diversity and relies heavily on farming as a key economic driver. In 2024, the state’s agricultural exports generated $4.4 billion. Advocates argue that continued development pressure on prime agricultural soils threatens this vital industry.

Without the award, officials say conservation progress will slow and some opportunities may be lost altogether. Nonetheless, the coalition affirmed its long-term commitment.

“Despite this setback,” the release stated, “Legacy and its partners remain focused on investing in Michiganders and southern Michigan’s future.”

The Southeast Michigan Conservation Coalition includes numerous township and county governments and conservation organizations. Among the listed partners are Ann Arbor Township, Dexter Township, Livingston Land Conservancy, and the Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission.