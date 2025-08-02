Felix Stump Announces Campaign for Chelsea City Council

Felix Stump announced his candidacy for Chelsea City Council, outlining a campaign focused on affordability, safety, and community connection.

“I’m running for Chelsea City Council to help continue our city’s progress toward becoming a safer, more welcoming place for everyone—while preserving the small-town charm that makes Chelsea so special,” Stump said. “We had our rehearsal dinner at The Common Grill back in 2002, and from that moment on, my wife and I were smitten with Chelsea. We were finally able to move here four years ago with our two young kids, but Chelsea felt like home from the start. We want to ensure that others can feel the same.”

Stump, who has more than 20 years of experience in the federal government in workforce planning, hiring, and public administration, said his campaign priorities will include:

Affordability: Addressing housing costs, utility rates, and tax burdens to support working families, seniors, and young residents.

City Leadership: Hiring a long-term city manager who lives in Chelsea and provides consistent leadership.

Walkability: Improving safety and accessibility on city streets for residents of all ages and abilities.

“This [is] a politically charged time in our country and in Chelsea. The best thing we can do for children, our neighbors, and our town is to work together and listen to each other,” Stump said. “I believe in building a Chelsea where people of all backgrounds, cultures, and communities feel safe, seen, and supported. We have the opportunity to shape a future that honors our history and invests in our people.”

Stump said he hopes to engage residents in conversations about the city’s future and invited community members to share their ideas and concerns during the campaign.