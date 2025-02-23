February 23, 2025

Doug Marrin

Dexter

Few Days Left to Experience “What Do You Love About Dexter?” Art Exhibit

By Doug Marrin

Dexter residents and visitors have just a few days left to enjoy the “What Do You Love About Dexter?” art exhibit in merchant windows in downtown Dexter. Sponsored by the Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee, the display features creative submissions—from photographs and paintings to poems and short stories—that capture the unique charm and spirit of our community. Open to artists of all ages, these pieces showcase the heartfelt pride locals have for Dexter. If you haven’t yet taken a stroll through this display of local talent, now’s the time. Don’t miss your chance to experience the beauty and creativity that make Dexter truly special.

