FIA and St. James in Dexter Launch New Scholarship

Faith in Action partners with St. James’ Episcopal Church in Dexter to offer a scholarship helping individuals facing financial hardships achieve their educational goals.

Community News

Faith in Action is excited to announce a new partnership with St. James’ Episcopal Church in Dexter to provide the St. James’ Morton Cox Legacy Scholarship, an annual educational scholarship for individuals seeking to further their education. Jacklyn Shock of St. James’ Episcopal Church states, “I’m so pleased this program will launch this year.” This scholarship is designed to support those who have faced financial hardships and need assistance in pursuing academic or vocational goals, regardless of age.

Through this partnership, St. James’ has established an educational scholarship fund, which will be administered by Faith in Action. Funds were made possible from the bequest of Dr. Morton Cox of Ann Arbor. This year, a total of $2,500 will be awarded to a selected applicant to assist with a wide range of educational purposes, including tuition, technical training, GED classes, certification programs, tutoring, and other educational enrichment opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for those who have been impacted by income challenges to receive extra support in furthering their education and taking the next step in their lives,” said FIA Associate Director Jazmine Coburn. “We appreciate St. James’ extending the partnership and opportunity to administer the scholarship.”

Eligible applicants must be part of a household currently receiving services from Faith in Action. The application deadline is April 15, 2025, and the selected recipient will be notified on April 30, 2025.

Email Jazmine Coburn at jazminecoburn@faithinaction1.org for an application and more information.