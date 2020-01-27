Advertisement





Get ready for an afternoon of toe-tappin’, knee-slappin’ music. The popular Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will join the Dexter Community Orchestra for its late-winter concert “Fiddling with the DCO” Sunday, March 1 at 4 pm, at Dexter High School Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert will feature two Western-themed pieces by American composers William Grant Still and Aaron Copland. Still’s “The Far West” is inspired by Mexican and Navajo folk music, while Copland’s “Rodeo” presents a boisterous sonic impression of bronco-busting cowboys who cut loose for an old-fashioned hoedown.

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will join the orchestra for a number of favorites, including “Orange Blossom Special” and “The Devil went Down to Georgia”.

For more than 25 years, the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, composed of talented teen musicians from Saline High School, has wowed audiences around the world with its trademark mix of western swing, bluegrass, jazz, Celtic, and folk melodies. They have performed at the White House, Washington DC’s Kennedy Center, and at the State of Michigan Inaugural Ball, as well as in Canada, Germany, and Wales.

Tell your friends, bring the entire family – this will be an unforgettable concert. Come early to get good seats. No tickets are required; DCO concerts are free, although donations at the door are gratefully accepted.