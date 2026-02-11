Final Contracts Approved for Heritage’s STEAM Addition in Saline

What should be some finishing touches on a big bond project, the Saline Area Schools Board of Education awarded two contracts totaling $792,040, to help complete work at Heritage School.

At their Feb. 10 meeting, the school board voted to approve the contractor awards for the Heritage STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Additions, which were recommended by Clark Construction Company, in conjunction with Saline Area Schools and Kingscott Associates, Inc. and submitted by Rex Clary, Saline’s Executive Director of Operations.

One contract went to Gemini Electrical Company for Electrical at $577,040 and the other to Verdeterre Contracting for Landscaping at $215,000. These agreements follow up contracts awarded for this project last month that totaled just over $6.5 million.

Clary told the school board this contract work will help finish up the Heritage project. Work will begin in the coming months.

The project at Heritage includes the STEAM addition with space for Curriculum Classrooms/Labs. Part of the plan includes the North Courtyard with an agricultural learning area, a Geology Garden and Pollinator Garden.